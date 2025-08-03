After Mike Williams' retirement, Chargers considering another familiar receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers' Plan A to address their receiving void was to welcome back a familiar face. Could Plan B be exactly the same?
Then: Mike Williams. Now: Keenan Allen?
Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team is encouraged by rookie fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith and his impressive early training camp. It's also tantalized by the availability of Washington Commanders' proven veteran Terry McLaurin. But a new/old receiver in Allen.
But after Williams upended L.A.'s plans by retiring this offseason, Allen may come back and make the pursuit of McLaurin unnecessary. It may make even more sense for the Chargers and elite quarterback Justin Herbert.
McLaurin will be 31 next month and has made two Pro Bowls. Allen, who played his first 11 seasons for the Chargers, is 33 and earn six Pro Bowl trips. Several NFL sources are indicating there is "mutual interest" for a reunion on both sides.
Allen, who caught 70 passes and seven touchdowns last season with the Chicago Bears, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers last week but has turned them down.
“There’s two sides to the story. I mean, A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you,” Allen said during a recent TikTok livestream. “But Pittsburgh? No.”
As the most productive receiver on the open market, Allen has gas left in the tank. He's reportedly looking to play for a team that could get him to a Super Bowl. Allen visited the Chargers on Friday.
