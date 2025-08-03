Charger Report

After Mike Williams' retirement, Chargers considering another familiar receiver

Looking for a proven receiver to complement Ladd McConkey, the Los Angeles Chargers may be open to a reunion with six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

Richie Whitt

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers' Plan A to address their receiving void was to welcome back a familiar face. Could Plan B be exactly the same?

Then: Mike Williams. Now: Keenan Allen?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team is encouraged by rookie fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith and his impressive early training camp. It's also tantalized by the availability of Washington Commanders' proven veteran Terry McLaurin. But a new/old receiver in Allen.

RELATED: Win-Now Chargers Urged To Trade For Veteran Receiver Terry McLaurin

But after Williams upended L.A.'s plans by retiring this offseason, Allen may come back and make the pursuit of McLaurin unnecessary. It may make even more sense for the Chargers and elite quarterback Justin Herbert.

Keenan Allen
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

McLaurin will be 31 next month and has made two Pro Bowls. Allen, who played his first 11 seasons for the Chargers, is 33 and earn six Pro Bowl trips. Several NFL sources are indicating there is "mutual interest" for a reunion on both sides.

Allen, who caught 70 passes and seven touchdowns last season with the Chicago Bears, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers last week but has turned them down.

RELATED: Trade value of Chargers' rising star revealed, and it's not what you think

“There’s two sides to the story. I mean, A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you,” Allen said during a recent TikTok livestream. “But Pittsburgh? No.”

As the most productive receiver on the open market, Allen has gas left in the tank. He's reportedly looking to play for a team that could get him to a Super Bowl. Allen visited the Chargers on Friday.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie WR putting on memorable performance during Hall of Fame Game

Chargers UDFA might've locked in 53-man roster spot with showing vs. Lions

Chargers need to go after Terry McLaurin following trade request

Who is Trey Lance? Chargers' starting QB breakdown before kickoff vs. Lions

Chargers' standout rookie WR could already be a trade candidate

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News