Trade value of Chargers' rising star revealed, and it's not what you think
The Los Angeles Chargers have some rather compelling young talents on both sides of the ball, and while wide receiver Ladd McConkey may get most of the attention, the Chargers could potentially have a budding star on defense: edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.
Tuipulotu enjoyed a pretty impressive sophomore campaign in 2024, registering 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble. While he is widely regarded as a crucial piece for Los Angeles' front seven moving forward, some have wondered if the 22-year-old could be used as trade bait at some point.
Like for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, for example.
However, ESPN's Bill Barnwell does not seem to believe that Tuipulotu actually has a ton of trade value, noting a rather glaring statistic from his overall solid season last year.
"There are teams that might see Edge Tuli Tuipulotu as a star in the making after his 8.5-sack, 17-knockdown season, although the third-year pro ranked 50th out of 51 qualifiers in pass rush win rate, suggesting his production was a product of great secondary play and extended quarterback chases rather than quick victories at the line of scrimmage," Barnwell wrote.
Barnwell was specifically listing off each NFL's teams best players and what they might fetch on the trade market, and while he felt numerous Chargers players would be able to bring back at least one first-round pick in a deal, he clearly doesn't think that Tuipulotu is all that enticing.
Perhaps Tuipulotu truly was benefiting from a stingy Bolts secondary in 2024, but if he continues to ascend as a pass rusher this fall, then another conversation needs to be had about his value.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie report card following preseason win vs Lions
Cowboys-Chargers trade pitch would send projected $210 million superstar to L.A.
Chargers legend Keenan Allen visiting team for potential reunion
Chargers’ 1st-round picks suddenly under boiling pressure after first preseason game
Chargers rookies erupting makes Mike Williams surprise retirement non-factor quickly
Jim Harbaugh admits Chargers UDFA just proved Derwin James right in a big way