Chargers’ too-early mock draft can’t resist perfect Jim Harbaugh match
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team headed for an offense-minded pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.
Of course, it’s quite a bit early for such proclamations, but it comes on the heels of the latest expert mock draft ahead of training camps.
Funnily enough, though, the mock draft disagrees about which side of the ball.
ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Chargers going with Alabama linebacker CJ Allen, specifically because he feels like a Jim Harbaugh product:
“Sometimes when you're watching film, a player jumps out as a perfect fit for an NFL scheme or coach. That's what Allen is with Jim Harbaugh, as the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder fits the mold of linebackers that Harbaugh had with the 49ers and what he recruited at Michigan. Allen crashes rushing lanes with power while showing the agility to excel in pass coverage. He's protected by Georgia's top-tier defensive line, but Allen's read-and-react ability makes him a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter.”
Usually, the outlook suggests the Chargers could be going after skill position weapons for Justin Herbert, or even an interior offensive lineman after center and the non-Mekhi Becton guard spot went mostly unaddressed this offseason.
But a player like Allen makes sense, too. Denzel Perryman is back for at least one more year, but the Chargers could use more long-term security at the spot. Daiyan Henley and Junior Colson appear to have bright futures, but if breakout coordinator Jesse Minter and Harbaugh want more help like Allen, they should probably get it.
