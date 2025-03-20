Could Chargers pull off blockbuster trade for former No. 1 overall pick?
With Joey Bosa now in Buffalo and Khalil Mack working on a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Chargers need to find their next long-term pass rusher.
They could always look for an option in the NFL Draft, but another idea recently surfaced that would instantly improve the L.A. defense.
With a new regime taking over for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rumors have been floated that they could move some of their star talent to help rebuild. That might include trading Travon Walker, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia.
Jacksonville isn’t shopping Walker but there are reports that they could be willing to listen to offers.
If Walker were moved, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports believed the Chargers would be an ideal landing spot.
”Nobody loves a physical defense more than head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Los Angeles Chargers are making moves on offense but they took a huge hit on their defense after losing Poona Ford. The team did retain Teair Tart but he might not excel the same way if the team doesn’t find some type of upgrade. Walker has the size and fits the billing for this defense and could be a worthy upgrade since the Chargers have money to blow.” — Palacios, Last Word on Sports
Walker has 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons, putting a slow rookie campaign in the rearview.
He would instantly give the Chargers one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league if paired with Mack, but he won’t be cheap. Not only would they have to give up a package of premium picks, but Walker is set for a new deal as well.
