SI scolds Los Angeles Chargers GM for failing to make this move
Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers had several needs to address, but one stood out like a sore thumb. Outside of Ladd McConkey, L.A. is desperate for wide receivers.
Making matters worse, they lost Joshua Palmer in free agency, eventually replacing him with Mike Williams on a one-year contract. Perhaps Williams returns to form now that he’s reunited with Justin Herbert, but even if he does, they still need more help.
MORE: Could Chargers pull off blockbuster trade for former No. 1 overall pick?
That’s why SI’s Matt Verderame criticized general manager Joe Hortiz’ work this offseason. Verderame said that L.A. should have signed “any living, breathing free-agent receiver.” He then said their current depth chart is “brutal,” which makes no sense after paying Herbert a massive contract.
”As we sit here today, the Chargers currently have McConkey in the slot with Johnston and Mike Williams, who signed a one-year deal to have a reunion. It’s brutal. While the Chargers want to run the ball more than most teams with Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator, they also paid a fortune to quarterback Justin Herbert. It’s also 2025. Time to get someone with hands.” — Verderame, SI
There are still a few veteran options out there but at this point, it appears as though the Chargers are content waiting until the draft.
If they find someone who can be a starter on the outside, it will make this offseason look far better.
