Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few different roster holes to fill as they look to make another leap in year two of the Jim Harbaugh turnaround. While wide receiver, interior offensive line, edge rusher and tight end stand out as areas needing help, a recent mock draft has the Chargers drafting a dynamic running back to give Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman a one-two punch in their coveted run-the-ball philosophy.
Yes, they just signed free agent RB Najee Harris. The deal, however, is a one year prove-it at $4.25 million base with incentives that could get him to over $9 million. Wildly affordable for a consistently healthy, decent runner and by an organization with gobs of cap space.
Harris, the kind of big back that appeals to Harbaugh, is solid with a career 3.9 YPC. But solid is not a difference-maker. With the resurgence of game-breaking running backs like the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz may double-down on a backfield mate for Harris and draft the two-time first team All-American out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton.
"The Chargers can mirror the Detroit Lions as they remake their RB room," Popper writes, "...The Chargers signed [Harris] to a one-year deal last week. Hampton would round out a vastly improved top duo for the Chargers, who struggled to find consistency in the run game in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s first season calling plays."
Hampton, 6'0", 221 pounds, was an immediate impact player at North Carolina, becoming the first true freshman to rush for over one hundred yards in a game in over 75 years. In 2024, he totaled 1,660 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and another two scores.
Hampton strengthened his case at the NFL combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash and pushing himself right behind Ashton Jeanty as the top RB prospect in the upcoming draft. Some, including ESPN's Mel Kiper, believe he'll go even higher than the Chargers' No. 22 pick. But if Hampton is available when Hortiz and Harbaugh are on the clock, it's certainly conceivable they won't be able to resist a young talent that can take it to the house.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade would add $56 million star tight end
Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers
Why aren't Chargers all over top remaining free agent at critical area of need?
Chargers earn sparkling take for polarizing offseason move
Chargers make another free-agency splash in front of Justin Herbert
Chargers' prized free agent signing delivers one final message to former team