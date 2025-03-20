Charger Report

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan

A recent mock draft has the Los Angeles Chargers picking an offensive weapon that many predict will be an NFL game changer.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few different roster holes to fill as they look to make another leap in year two of the Jim Harbaugh turnaround. While wide receiver, interior offensive line, edge rusher and tight end stand out as areas needing help, a recent mock draft has the Chargers drafting a dynamic running back to give Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman a one-two punch in their coveted run-the-ball philosophy.

Yes, they just signed free agent RB Najee Harris. The deal, however, is a one year prove-it at $4.25 million base with incentives that could get him to over $9 million. Wildly affordable for a consistently healthy, decent runner and by an organization with gobs of cap space.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images


Harris, the kind of big back that appeals to Harbaugh, is solid with a career 3.9 YPC. But solid is not a difference-maker. With the resurgence of game-breaking running backs like the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz may double-down on a backfield mate for Harris and draft the two-time first team All-American out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The Chargers can mirror the Detroit Lions as they remake their RB room," Popper writes, "...The Chargers signed [Harris] to a one-year deal last week. Hampton would round out a vastly improved top duo for the Chargers, who struggled to find consistency in the run game in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s first season calling plays."

Hampton, 6'0", 221 pounds, was an immediate impact player at North Carolina, becoming the first true freshman to rush for over one hundred yards in a game in over 75 years. In 2024, he totaled 1,660 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and another two scores.

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hampton strengthened his case at the NFL combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash and pushing himself right behind Ashton Jeanty as the top RB prospect in the upcoming draft. Some, including ESPN's Mel Kiper, believe he'll go even higher than the Chargers' No. 22 pick. But if Hampton is available when Hortiz and Harbaugh are on the clock, it's certainly conceivable they won't be able to resist a young talent that can take it to the house.

Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

