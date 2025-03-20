Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade adds $90 million superstar for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers need more help at the wide receiver position, plain and simple, and that need became more dire after the departure of Joshua Palmer in free agency.
The Chargers did add Mike Williams in free agency, but depending on him for a big role is a risky bet considering the down season he had in 2024 with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Los Angeles also has 2024 breakout star Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston in the wide receivers room, but the latter has been unreliable, at best.
With options dwindling on the free-agent market, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron proposes a trade that would send Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Los Angeles.
"Despite finishing with the lowest PFF receiving grade (77.3) of his career in 2024, Hill is still one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons," Cameron wrote. "Across the last three seasons, Hill has ranked in the 92nd percentile in receiving grade and the 99th percentile in yards per route run. Paired with Ladd McConkey, this Chargers receiving corps could become a terrifying group with Herbert slinging the rock.
At the end of last season, Hill made it clear he wanted out, but he has since walked that back a bit. Even still, the writing is on the wall that Hill may not be long for Miami, which may lead to the Dolphins exploring a trade instead of delaying the inevitable.
As Cameron notes, Hill had a down year in 2024, which has led to some concerns about a potential decline at the age of 31, but it's important to note that the star wide receiver was dealing with an injury throughout the campaign and wasn't 100%.
Even a somewhat diminished Hill would provide an upgrade for the Chargers, and not only can Hill take pressure off McConkey, he can also check the box of the deep-ball threat the Chargers need.
It remains to be seen what the Dolphins would be seeking in a trade, but one can assume he'll likely cost no less than a Day 2 selection. The good news is, the Chargers would have Hill under contract for two years, as his $90 million deal runs through 2026.
If the Chargers want to take another step forward in 2024, giving Justin Herbert more weapons is crucial. Hill would be a massive improvement if Los Angeles can find a way to bring him in.
