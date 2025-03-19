New Chargers RB Najee Harris sounds relieved to be out of Pittsburgh
Najee Harris joined the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason as a free-agent pickup after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Known as one of the more consistent franchises in the NFL, the Steelers are often held in high regard. That doesn't seem to be the case with Harris, who sounds thrilled to be getting out of Pittsburgh.
MORE: Chargers mocked by AFC West fans for questionable move
While speaking with the media in Los Angeles, Harris praised the facilities available to him now that he's a Charger. He stated that it's not like this everywhere, but added that Alabama was great — leaving only one outlier.
That's not the only shade he threw at his former team either. Harris also said he could have done more as a player, stopping short of blaming the team. Instead of going into detail, he said he had some "interesting years" in Pittsburgh.
“I don’t want to go into detail with it, but I feel there was a lot of stuff in my game where I could’ve elevated more and I could’ve did more. I feel like I just didn’t get it done. I feel like I was obviously missing something. … It was interesting years there, I’ll just say that. Interesting years.” — Harris, via Chris Ward of Steelers Now
Harris has been criticized for his lack of big plays. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his four years with the Steelers but ran for fewer than four yards per attempt.
In Los Angeles, he will have a chance to prove the organization was the reason he didn't produce at a higher level.
