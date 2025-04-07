Chargers need help but should steer clear of latest Raiders cut
The Los Angeles Chargers had plenty of opportunities in free agency to address the cornerback position and only came away with Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste.
Ahead of the NFL draft, the position remains a notable need—but Jack Jones, just cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, probably shouldn’t be on the radar of Jim Harbaugh and Co. at all.
Jones was a fourth-round pick in 2022, so the knee-jerk reaction will be to list him as a possible fit for the Chargers as a nice value before the draft. But the fact that a team as desperate as the Raiders was willing to let a 27-year-old player at a premium position walk says quite a bit.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
In fact, the Raiders were already Jones’ second NFL team after the New England Patriots cut him in November of 2023 after problems with team rules. There were off-field mishaps, too.
With the Raiders, as Chargers fans 100 percent remember, it was Jones who pick-sixed Easton Stick during the infamous 63-21 loss in 2023. But fast forward to now, the Raiders had been looking for a trade partner and kept coming up with nothing, hence the release.
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB
A year ago, the Chargers found quality contributors in the fifth round with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, easing the loss of Asante Samuel Jr., who also remains a free agent. The two new faces, plus a rookie or two, might be a far better play than chasing a name in free agency right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
Chargers have to feel good about Raiders paying over $100 million for Geno Smith
3 Chargers trade-up targets include 1,300-yard WR, John Mackey Award winner
Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense