Chargers' new running back duo has opportunity to join short historic list
Safe to say that it’s been quite a while since this franchise was a bit feared when it came to their running attack. For what it’s worth, the last time the Chargers finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards per game was back in 2007. The team was still in San Diego, and led by eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, Norv Turner’s Chargers finished seventh in the league by averaging 127.4 yards per game on the ground.
This offseason, Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz has put together a backfield combination featuring two players that were first-round draft choices—one back in 2021 and the other two months ago.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked this upcoming NFL season’s Top 10 running back duos. At No. 10, he has the Steelers’ new tandem of Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson. At No. 9, it’s the Bolts’ pairing of former Steelers’ workhorse Najee Harris and 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
“The Los Angeles Chargers rank one spot ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ duo because of Omarion Hampton’s upside,” explained Moton. “The Chargers selected him in the first round of this year’s draft after he eclipsed 1,503 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns in consecutive collegiate terms.
“Unlike Steelers’ rookie running back Kaleb Johnson,” added Moton, “Hampton took on a consistent role in the short passing game over his last two collegiate years, hauling in 67 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns in that time span. Averaging 16.7 yards per catch through three terms at North Carolina, Hampton can be a more explosive playmaker in space than Najee Harris, who’s not a big-play running back on the ground or as a pass-catcher, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per reception.
“Under offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s tutelage,” said Moton, “watch out for Hampton (6’0", 220) and Harris (6’1", 242) to be a bruising ball-carrying duo that leads a Top-10 rushing offense.”
That Roman note is worth another mention. While it’s not the same situation in terms of two running backs, the last time an NFL team featured two players that ran for at least 1,000 yards in the same season (which has only happened 7 times) was in 2019. That would be Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206) and running back Mark Ingram (1,018), with Greg Roman as John Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator. The Ravens set a new NFL team record for most rushing yards in a season as well.
