Chargers’ new jerseys get ‘Big Bird’ slander already
The Los Angeles Chargers rolled out new alternate uniforms this week with training camp underway and the results have been polarizing, to say the least.
When the Chargers first announced new jerseys were coming at all, the whispered idea of a yellow alternate was perhaps one of the most divisive topics of the entire offseason.
As it turns out, the Chargers indeed rolled out a yellowish jersey as one of the two new colorways.
And while the Chargers can dress it up with a “gold” descriptor all they want, the yellow accusations and associated criticisms won’t ever go away.
Case in point, former NFL offensive tackle and Los Angeles resident Andrew Whitworth, previously of the Rams, threw out a Sesame Street reference when talking about the jerseys:
Whitworth is hardly the only one giving the Chargers a hard time for the bright alternates while using colorful descriptions (think, mustard).
If nothing else, the Chargers wanted to be bold and keep standing as a trendsetter when it comes to NFL fashion. With being bold comes polarizing reactions, no matter what.
All the Chargers can do now is hope to blow out AFC West opponents while wearing the new alternates to perhaps curb some of the online chatter.
