Chargers offseason upgrades around Justin Herbert falling apart already
The Los Angeles Chargers are only just getting training camp started and it already feels like things are falling apart around Jim Harbaugh.
Those Chargers spent a bulk of the offseason attempting to upgrade the offense around star quarterback Justin Herbert, only for the dominoes to start knocking said upgrades out of the picture while players report to camp.
Technically, these were three of the biggest upgrades by the Chargers this offseason:
- Free-agent RB Najee Harris
- Free-agent WR Mike Williams
- Second-round WR Tre Harris
Now work down the list.
Harris was injured in a fireworks accident and while it sounds minor, there’s no word on how much he’ll practice. Williams will start training camp on the PUP list with an injury. And Harris is the first official rookie contract holdout around the NFL.
Some of these things could get fixed in a hurry. But the Chargers attempted to upgrade the ground game, vertical passing game and play action to diversify the offense. All of those pieces are already sidelined.
Even worse, Harris needs to learn a new offense, Williams needs to get back on the same page as Herbert and the rookie Harris needs to adapt to the offense, quarterback and NFL as a whole.
So, the Chargers are left with first-rounder Omarion Hampton in the backfield, two of the three same struggling interior offensive linemen from last season and Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston at wideout.
It puts the Chargers, as they say, off on the wrong foot as training camp opens.
