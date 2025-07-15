Chargers' Najee Harris injury update from NFL insider after fireworks accident
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris remains a question mark after suffering an eye injury during a fireworks accident near the start of the month.
So far, Harris’ agent described the injury from the mishap as “superficial” in nature, though an injury suffered from a mishap that reportedly sent multiple people to hospitals, possibly including Harris, clouds the outlook.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to the story as the Chargers report to training camp, though, reinforcing the “superficial” idea to the Harris injury.
RELATED: Do Chargers have a player capable of turning into superstar in 2025?
“He is not expected to miss significant time,” Rapoport said. “But from what I understand, this is someone who will be on the field sooner rather than later and is not expected to miss games…his injuries are considered relatively minor.”
While it sounds like Harris will be good to go by the regular season, outsiders can only watch to see in the coming days and weeks what his participation in practice looks like.
RELATED: NFL scout exposes major flaw for Chargers' unpaid superstar
The Chargers signed Harris, in part, because of his consistency. He’s played 17 games in each of his first four seasons in the league despite racking up 1,097 carries and 180 catches. In hindsight after the draft, he’s the perfect veteran mentor for first-rounder Omarion Hampton.
Until Harris is full-go, Hampton will get he bulk of the work while rotational hopefuls like Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins get chances to show something, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers QB Justin Herbert dismissed as not ‘first tier’ in coaches, execs poll
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Khalil Mack and the DLs
Chargers star offers wild admission he probably should have kept to himself
Chargers players with something to seriously prove in training camp