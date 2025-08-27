Chargers news: 53-man roster official, backup quarterback role revealed, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the NFL, have made their final roster cuts before the start of the regular season.
There are plenty of moves that fans want to break down, and a few key positions of need must be filled before the Week 1 opening kick.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers announce roster moves, initial 53-man roster
Here is the latest Chargers news.
Initial Roster
It was a long wait, but the Chargers have officially revealed their initial 53-man roster. The release of the roster brought a few surprises.
Backup QB
The Chargers have settled on Trey Lance being Justin Herbert's backup. Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke was cut, leading the way for Lance.
Heartbreaking Cut
Chargers fans were disappointed to see Raheim Sanders as one of the final cuts. However, the Chargers' backfield is too deep to keep everyone. Sanders, unfortunately, had to be the odd man out.
Harris Update
Running back Najee Harris will start the season on the 53-man roster. That means the coaching staff is expecting him to be ready for action in Week 1.
RELATED: 3 NFL final roster cuts Chargers should target after league's 53-man deadline
Trade
The Chargers made more than roster cuts on Tuesday. The team would also trade for offensive tackle Austin Deculus of the Houston Texans. It appears depth upfront is on the mind of this coaching staff.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star
Chargers choose Trey Lance on final roster, cut veteran Taylor Heinicke
Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery
Former Chargers special teams ace shockingly cut by Texans
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline