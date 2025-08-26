Los Angeles Chargers announce roster moves, initial 53-man roster
The Los Angeles Chargers reached an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline, releasing a wave of players to comply.
The Chargers also pulled off a surprise trade at the deadline while finalizing the roster.
According to the team’s official release, the second final roster cutdown day of the Jim Harbaugh era resulted in the Chargers moving the following player to injured reserve:
- LB Junior Colson
- LS Josh Harris (IR return)
- DB Deane Leonard (IR return)
The Chargers released the following players with injury settlements:
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- S Jaylen Jones
- RB Jaret Patterson
The Chargers released the following veterans:
- CB Harrison Hand
- QB Taylor Heinicke
- S Tony Jefferson
- LB Kana'i Mauga
- RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips
- WR Jalen Reagor
- OT David Sharpe
The Chargers waived the following players:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- CB Trikweze Bridges
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR Luke Grimm
- LB Kylan Guidry
- DL Christopher Hinton
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- G Nash Jone
- C Josh Kaltenberge
- TE Stevo Klotz
- LB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- OT Ryan Nelson
- CB Myles Purchase
- OLB Garmon Randolph
- WR Brenden Rice
- RB Raheim Sanders
- CB Nehemiah Shelton
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
- OT Corey Stewart
- OG Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- RB Kimani Vidal
- TE Thomas Yassmin
The Chargers will be plenty active over the next 48 hours or so on things like the waiver wire as the pool of players released around the NFL becomes clearer.
