Los Angeles Chargers release fan-favorite running back, preseason star
Every year, fans fall for a preseason star who ultimately finds himself left off the team’s initial 53-man roster. That was the case Tuesday as the Los Angeles Chargers waived one of the team’s top offseason performers.
Running back Raheim Sanders was signed as an undrafted free agent after playing for Arkansas and South Carolina collegiately. During the preseason, he had 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus 29 yards on five receptions.
Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery
That wasn’t enough to keep him in Los Angeles, however, as Sanders was waived and will be subject to waivers.
If Sanders goes unclaimed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him brought back on the practice squad.
As for the rest of the roster, his release likely means the Chargers expect veteran Najee Harris to be ready soon.
