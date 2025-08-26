Ex-Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. gets updated return timeline after offseason surgery
Former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel has yet to sign with a team in free agency as he continues to recover from offseason neck surgery.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel had a spinal fusion procedure done this offseason and is now due for a CT scan in October.
After that, Samuel will explore his options in free agency with the goal of getting back on the field for the second half of the 2025 campaign. Fowler notes that "several teams have kept in touch" with the young cornerback.
"An update on Asante Samuel: He's scheduled to undergo a CT scan in October to ensure successful spinal fusion," Fowler wrote. "At that point, he will look to sign with a team for the second half of the year. Several teams have kept in touch."
Fowler first reported Samuel's offseason surgery in May. At the time, Fowler revealed that Samuel would "reconvene with several interested teams" after a check-up in July.
It isn't clear if Samuel had some sort of a setback that pushed his return timeline back, or if this was always the plan. Nevertheless, it's good to see Samuel is on the comeback trail.
Samuel appeared in just four games last season due to injury. In those four games, Samuel surrendered a completion rate of 66.7% and a passer rating of 89.6.
A former second-round pick in 2021, Samuel has shown himself to be a quality starter over four seasons and he's still just 25 years old (26 in October), so he's going to draw plenty of interest.
As far as a possible reunion with the Chargers is concerned, chances are it isn't going to happen, barring injuries to Los Angeles' group.
The Chargers are pretty well-stocked at cornerback with Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Benjamin St-Juste and Cam Hart.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take a gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
Chargers could reach out to recently released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
Chargers fan favorite causes frenzy with apparent final cuts social media post
Justin Herbert disrespected in ESPN's top 100 players countdown heading into season
Justin Herbert's potential new love interest rumors heat up after another viral photo