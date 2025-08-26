3 NFL final roster cuts Chargers should target after league's 53-man deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t sit still after final roster cutdowns.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers need help in some key areas, which means forming the “final” roster and then looking to the NFL’s trade block, waiver wire and pool of free agents.
As NFL final cuts continue ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, here’s a look at a few recently waived and/or cut players who should interest the Chargers.
G Kenyon Green
It's not often a former top-15 pick becomes available, yet here is Green, a first-rounder from 2022 just let go by the Philadelphia Eagles. While he’s had a tough go of it as a pro so far, the Chargers still look mighty thin on the interior of the offensive line behind Zion Johnson and Mekhi Becton, especially with Branson Taylor now needing to help at tackle.
OT Demontrey Jacobs
A former undrafted free agent in 2023, Jacobs is a former defensive lineman who has been a hot name on waiver wires because of his ability to play left tackle in a pinch. The Chargers lost Rashawn Slater for the season, which kicked Joe Alt to the left side and promoted Trey Pipkins. They’re now scratching and clawing to provide a capable swing backup tackle, so Jacobs could be worth a look.
OT Carter Warren
Yes, more offensive linemen, but the Chargers dug this hole for themselves well before the Slater injury. Warren was a fourth-rounder in 2023 and is still just 26 years old. He started five games as a rookie and appeared in six last season. He would provide quality tackle depth the Chargers could continue to develop.
