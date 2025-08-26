Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline

If Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers want to get active on the NFL waiver wire, they will need to wait behind more than 20 teams after final cuts. 

The NFL’s waiver wire order remains based off this year’s NFL draft order until Week 3 of the season, so the Chargers are pretty far down the list after the playoff appearance last year. 

As always, players let go ahead of the NFL’s final cuts deadline with less than four years of NFL experience will head to the wire, while those with more than four years enter free agency outright. A player claimed by multiple teams on the waiver wire goes to the club higher in the priority order.

2025 NFL waiver wire at final cuts deadline

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos


21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

