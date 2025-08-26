Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL waiver wire order for roster cutdowns deadline
If Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers want to get active on the NFL waiver wire, they will need to wait behind more than 20 teams after final cuts.
The NFL’s waiver wire order remains based off this year’s NFL draft order until Week 3 of the season, so the Chargers are pretty far down the list after the playoff appearance last year.
As always, players let go ahead of the NFL’s final cuts deadline with less than four years of NFL experience will head to the wire, while those with more than four years enter free agency outright. A player claimed by multiple teams on the waiver wire goes to the club higher in the priority order.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts & news tracker 2025: Full list of players released
2025 NFL waiver wire at final cuts deadline
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
RELATED: Chargers named possible trade partner in 3-team deal with Giants and Cardinals
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take a gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
Chargers could reach out to recently released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
Chargers fan favorite causes frenzy with apparent final cuts social media post
Justin Herbert disrespected in ESPN's top 100 players countdown heading into season
Justin Herbert's potential new love interest rumors heat up after another viral photo