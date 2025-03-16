Shocking stat should have fans hyped about Mike Williams' Chargers return
A reunion took place when the Los Angeles Chargers decided to bring back Mike Williams to a one-year, $6 million deal. Williams was cut last offseason due to cap constraints and had two uneventful stops with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
The 30 year old still has plenty left but just wasn't in the right situation last season. Justin Herbert will now get back one of his most reliable targets, while also pairing standout Ladd McConkey with a capable WR2.
One stat in particular stands out with Williams, as he doesn't drop the ball on deep passes... ever.
Williams has always been a downfield threat and isn't afraid to get physical with cornerbacks when it comes to fighting for those 50/50 balls. Williams averages a career 15.5 yards per catch and will now bring that element of his game back to the Chargers offense for 2025.
