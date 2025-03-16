Chargers projected cap space update after wave of free-agency moves
The Los Angeles Chargers entered free agency with a smudge over $90 million in free cap space and didn’t exactly make blockbuster moves to meet the expectations of fans who saw that number.
But that doesn’t mean the Chargers haven’t been spending massive amounts of money since the market opened.
Most notable, of course, is the deal for new starting guard Mekhi Becton. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers agreed on a two-year deal worth $20 million.
At Over the Cap, that puts the Chargers at roughly $59 million in cap space, albeit with six contracts still without an official cap-space listing. As The Athletic’s Daniel Popper noted, rough estimates for the cap hits on unlisted names bring the open cap space to somewhere near the $37.4 million mark.
RELATED: Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all
That’s not a bad place for the Chargers to be. Technically speaking, they did exactly what everyone expected while creating $25 million via the departure of Joey Bosa, only to give Khalil Mack a new deal that has a $26.8 million cap hit this year.
With the rest of the cash, the Chargers have either retained their own free agents or made outside additions such as Najee Harris and Becton. They could still use upgrades on the offensive line, at wideout and tight end, but have plenty of free cap space to do so – never mind the ability to use trades and wait on other players to be cut before the draft, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans
Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry
Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems
Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers
While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby
Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey