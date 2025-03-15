While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby
The Los Angeles Chargers made waves on Friday night when they came to terms with free agent guard Mekhi Becton. The 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Becton didn't live up to expectations with the New York Jets, but revived his career in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Becton signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and moved inside to guard. He helped them win a Super Bowl and became one of the hottest linemen on the market this offseason.
MORE: Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all
His addition will give Justin Herbert a little more comfort in the pocket. While the move will surely benefit Herbert, it doesn't seem as if he was too focused on what the front office was doing. Instead, he's locked in on a new hobby — raising baby chickens.
The quarterback shared a story on Instagram, showing off the new members of his crew.
Herbert isn't oblivious to what's going on with the team, of course. He also shared a story recently where he expressed his excitement to have Mike Williams back on the roster.
Going into his sixth season in the league, Herbert is coming off his best campaign as a pro. He threw for 3,870 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three picks. In the playoffs, however, he threw four interceptions in a loss to Houston.
The Texans made life miserable for him as Herbert seemed to be hit on every snap. Adding Becton should keep that from happening so frequently in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR