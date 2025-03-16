Najee Harris adds spice to Los Angeles Chargers vs. Steelers in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers added Najee Harris in free agency this offseason, giving them a running back who has run for at least 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. In L.A., he will continue to be the featured back, and could get more touches considering Jim Harbaugh's affinity for running the ball.
There are plenty of doubters who don't approve of the contract he signed but Harris will get his chance to silence those critics. He will also get a crack at his old team since the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Los Angeles at some point this season.
MORE: Chargers projected cap space update after wave of free-agency moves
We don't know for sure when that game will take place but we know that Harris just added some extra spice to the showdown. During a recent media session, Harris praised the Chargers' facilities, and while doing so shaded the Steelers.
Harris never outright bashed his former team but the pieces are easy to put together. He not only stated that the Chargers offer more than other teams, but made sure to exclude Alabama from that.
Considering the only team he's played for since leaving 'Bama is Pittsburgh, there's no other franchise he could have been talking about.
It will be interesting to see if the Steelers come into their meeting with a little more fire after that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans
Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry
Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems
Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers
While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby
Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey