Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey
The Los Angeles Chargers reunited with wide receiver Mike Williams after he spent the 2024 season split between two teams. Williams has been thrilled to be back in L.A., and quarterback Justin Herbert has taken to social media to share his excitement as well.
While Herbert and Williams know one another very well, there will be some new faces Williams will have to get to know. One of those is Ladd McConkey, who led the team in receiving during his rookie campaign.
Williams was asked about becoming a mentor to the second-year player and his response was hilarious. Williams said that based on their play in 2024, he might need to learn from McConkey rather than be a mentor.
McConkey had 82 receptions for 1,149 yard with seven touchdowns. Williams, who played nine games with the Jets and nine with the Steelers, finished with 21 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.
He's hoping to bounce back now that he's back in L.A. and hopefully, he can pick up some pointers from the new No. 1 wideout.
