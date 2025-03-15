Charger Report

Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey

Mike Williams isn't sure he should be the mentor in the Chargers wide receiver corps.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams runs after a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams runs after a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers reunited with wide receiver Mike Williams after he spent the 2024 season split between two teams. Williams has been thrilled to be back in L.A., and quarterback Justin Herbert has taken to social media to share his excitement as well.

While Herbert and Williams know one another very well, there will be some new faces Williams will have to get to know. One of those is Ladd McConkey, who led the team in receiving during his rookie campaign.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming

Williams was asked about becoming a mentor to the second-year player and his response was hilarious. Williams said that based on their play in 2024, he might need to learn from McConkey rather than be a mentor.

McConkey had 82 receptions for 1,149 yard with seven touchdowns. Williams, who played nine games with the Jets and nine with the Steelers, finished with 21 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

He's hoping to bounce back now that he's back in L.A. and hopefully, he can pick up some pointers from the new No. 1 wideout.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency

Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star

Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers

Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start

Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout

Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News