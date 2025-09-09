Chargers NFL power rankings round-up: Los Angeles surges after big win over Chiefs
Thanks to their statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers are moving up in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 2.
Justin Herbert was sensational in the season-opening win and thoroughly outplayed Patrick Mahomes.
In the process, Herbert silenced a lot of critics, including ESPN's Ryan Clark, who was highly critical of the Chargers signal-caller ahead of the game.
“There’s people bashing him, talking about he can’t make plays in big games,” Ladd McConkey said, referencing Clark's comment. “Justin’s not somebody that’s going to go and say something to somebody... He’s going to let his play do the talking, and he did that.”
Following their impressive victory over the reigning AFC champs, the Chargers are garnering plenty of respect in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 2.
NFL power rankings Week 2
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 7 (+9)
Prisco: "Justin Herbert was outstanding in beating the Chiefs, which serves notice to the rest of the AFC that this team might be a Super Bowl contender. Jim Harbaugh can flat out coach."
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 7 (+11)
Davis: "'“September 5th will go down in some Charger lore, in my opinion," coach Jim Harbaugh said of beating the Chiefs last week in Brazil. 'It was a big win.' And perhaps it was just as notable given Harbaugh, a 3 yards and a cloud of dust guy (if not an Ohio State guy) if there ever was one, watched his team pass 60% of the time in Week 1."
ESPN: 9 (+5)
Kris Rhim: "Allen is technically a newcomer. But he spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers before the team traded him to the Bears last season following a contract dispute. He finished with seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, which came on an out route that left him wide open. The score was the 60th of his career with the Chargers, making him the third player to reach that mark in franchise history."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 6 (+4)
Iyer: "The Chargers got over the hump with Justin Herbert not letting a lead go late and they showed how explosive the offense can be even with the running game working out kinks. Jim Harbaugh has developed a real threat to win the AFC in a hurry."
