Chargers castoff scored first NFL touchdown before Omarion Hampton
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the regular season with three running backs. They knew all along that free agent pickup Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton would be their top two options, but there was a fight for RB3.
That became quite the battle with undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders making a strong case for a spot on the roster. In the end, he was edged out by Hassan Haskins.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lobbed suspect Michael Jordan comparison after win vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles was unable to bring Sanders back to the practice squad following his release, with the Cleveland Browns bringing him in. As fate would have it, Sanders scored a touchdown in his debut, meaning he got into the end zone before Hampton.
Sanders punched the ball in from one-yard out for Cleveland, tying the game up for them against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sanders didn't do much beyond this, finishing with three yards on three attempts. The Browns also lost the game to Cincinnati.
The Chargers, meanwhile, knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs with Hampton going for 48 yards on 15 attempts.
