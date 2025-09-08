Chargers fans might owe Bradley Bozeman an apology
Turns out Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh might know a thing or two about offensive lineman and captain decisions, right?
Kidding aside, Chargers veteran center Bradley Bozeman was one of the biggest surprises from the team’s Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
After an offseason of being targeted as one of the biggest problems on the roster, Bozeman held up well on the interior of the line in front of Justin Herbert, getting the best of a Chiefs line headed up by Chris Jones.
That includes putting on a shocking highlight rep spotlighted by a former elite player such as Andrew Whitworth:
Harbaugh’s decision to name Bozeman a captain after the team’s rather shocking decision not to get him some competition for the starting spot earned the disgruntlement of Chargers fans.
But at least for one week, Bozeman was a strong point and, to his credit, did it while Mekhi Becton next to him was in and out of the lineup due to illness.
If this is a sign of things to come from Bozeman, Chargers fans certainly won’t complain, to say the very least.
