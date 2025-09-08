Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh lobbed suspect Michael Jordan comparison after win vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for Harbaughisms for a reason.
The latest arrived in full force after his team’s big win over the Kansas City Chiefs to open the season.
While talking about the resilient play of guard Mekhi Becton, who played through an illness, Harbaugh went with a borderline cliche flu game nod to Michael Jordan.
"It wasn't a playoff game but he was ill, kind of Michael Jordan to me when he had his 103-degree temperature," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Mekhi was ill and then he got the adrenaline pumping, said he was going to play and he went. He just gave it everything he had.”
No need to discredit Becton here: The free-agent signee popped in and out of the lineup and was seen getting oxygen on the sidelines at times while fighting through his illness. He didn’t just play well, he shot past the expectations of fans based on his injury history and availability over the years.
As for Harbaugh, though, he knows there’s nothing to lose while praising his guys like this in the public eye. And his Chargers will need Becton out there and playing well for most of the season to have the best shot at making the playoffs again.
