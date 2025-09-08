Charger Report

AFC West Power Rankings: Did Chargers take division crown heading into Week 2?

Are the Los Angeles Chargers the new king of the AFC West? Here are the division power rankings heading into Week 2.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers got a much-deserved Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday in Brazil.

But the rest of the AFC West didn't let the Chargers rest during Sunday's slate of games. It appears this division is going to be one of the more competitive in the entire NFL.

Let's take a look at the AFC West Power Rankings heading into Week 2.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. If you thought a win would be guaranteed against the Raiders, it's time to think again.

3. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian reacts against the Tennessee Titans.
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian reacts against the Tennessee Titans. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos took care of business against the Tennessee Titans. However, the team will stay put at third in the power rankings. We may have a shocking change at the top.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs looked just as lost in their season opener against the Chargers as they did in the Super Bowl back in February. Maybe the stranglehold on the division no longer exists.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and center Bradley Bozeman celebrate.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and center Bradley Bozeman celebrate. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

To be the man, you have to beat the man. Well, the Chargers did just that on Friday night. Not sure what the future holds, but in this moment, the Chargers currently hold the top spot in the AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

