AFC West Power Rankings: Did Chargers take division crown heading into Week 2?
The Los Angeles Chargers got a much-deserved Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday in Brazil.
But the rest of the AFC West didn't let the Chargers rest during Sunday's slate of games. It appears this division is going to be one of the more competitive in the entire NFL.
Let's take a look at the AFC West Power Rankings heading into Week 2.
RELATED: Chargers LB Denzel Perryman spotted in walking boot after ankle injury vs. Chiefs
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. If you thought a win would be guaranteed against the Raiders, it's time to think again.
3. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos took care of business against the Tennessee Titans. However, the team will stay put at third in the power rankings. We may have a shocking change at the top.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs looked just as lost in their season opener against the Chargers as they did in the Super Bowl back in February. Maybe the stranglehold on the division no longer exists.
RELATED: Chargers' Joe Alt was a brick wall in first start at LT vs. Chiefs
1. Los Angeles Chargers
To be the man, you have to beat the man. Well, the Chargers did just that on Friday night. Not sure what the future holds, but in this moment, the Chargers currently hold the top spot in the AFC West.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
ESPN NFL analyst hopping aboard Chargers' 'legit' Super Bowl bandwagon
5 surprising Chargers performances vs. Chiefs that hint at huge season
Footage of Chargers' Joe Alt shutting down Chris Jones has social media buzzing
Legendary golfer comments on Keenan Allen and Chargers Week 1 win
Chargers' Teair Tart has a little fun with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift fans after win