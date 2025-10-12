Chargers' NFL trade deadline plans might've changed after Kimani Vidal's game vs. MIA
The Los Angeles Chargers avoided disaster against a struggling Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, moving to 4-2 after Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey put on some late-game heroics to set up the game-winning field goal.
But the Chargers wouldn’t have been in the game if running back Kimani Vidal hadn’t put on a dominant showing while likely impacting the team’s NFL trade deadline outlook.
Before the game, the Chargers popped up in multiple reports that said the team was actively calling around the NFL seeking help at running back via trade. That makes plenty of sense, considering Najee Harris is out for the season and first-round pick Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve and expected to miss more than four games.
That trade activity might just simmer down now, though. Vidal rushed 15 times in Miami, turning the chances into 122 yards on an 8.1 per-carry average. He also caught three of his four targets for 14 yards and a score.
If the Chargers still bring on outside help, it might be because Hassan Haskins is more of a special teams presence and the depth on the practice squad isn’t notable. Haskins took six carries for 14 yards against the Dolphins.
But less important emergency depth like that might be something that encourages the Chargers to prioritize free agency or even the waiver wire, not coughing up assets during a trade.
There are disclaimers. Vidal got to do his damage against a bad Dolphins defense and it wasn’t always pretty by any means. But in his defense, too, the Chargers missed multiple starting offensive linemen in front of him on Sunday, too.
In other words, it’s complicated. But the Chargers’ navigation of the NFL trade deadline over the next week or two was going to vary in urgency based on whether the running back room showed it could help out until Hampton gets back.
Vidal, it seems, is up to the task.
