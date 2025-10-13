Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers have two obvious trade candidates to sell at the deadline

The ascension of rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden should have the Los Angeles Chargers looking to deal one of their veteran tight ends.

Mike Moraitis

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sitting at 4-2 after six games, the Los Angeles Chargers typically wouldn't be thinking about selling at the NFL trade deadline, but it's hard not to point out two obvious trade candidates for the team to sell.

We are quickly seeing a changing of the guard at the tight end position, which should make Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly expendable.

Rookie Oronde Gadsden has seen his snaps increase each and every week, and his snap count hit an all-time high in Week 6, as the fifth-round pick played 47 snaps, which was tops among the team's tight ends.

Gadsden made the most of his increased opportunity, also, as he reeled in career-highs in catches (seven) and yards (68).

Meanwhile, Dissly saw 26 snaps in his first game back from injury and Conklin was basically benched after seeing only three snaps.

With what is unfolding at tight end, the Chargers should look to move either Dissly or Conklin, the latter of whom was signed in free agency. Right now, we'd say Conklin is more likely to be moved, as he has clearly fallen out of favor in L.A.

As far as what the Chargers could get in return for Conklin, it won't be much. If Los Angeles can get a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Conklin, general manager Joe Hortiz shouldn't hesitate.

Los Angeles could also package Conklin in a trade for a running back, something the team desperately needs after the injuries Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton suffered have left the Chargers' running backs room extremely short.

Having a deep tight ends room is a good problem to have, but it makes no sense to keep all three. With Gadsden ascending, it's time for the Chargers to part with one of Conklin or Dissly.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' NFL trade deadline plans might've changed after Kimani Vidal's game vs. MIA

Chargers panic meter and other overreactions from scary escape of Dolphins

Omarion Hampton bad injury news explains Chargers’ intensified trade search

Chargers' trade acquisition Odafe Oweh immediately gets first sack vs. Dolphins

Chargers win vs Dolphins: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 6

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News