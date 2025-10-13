Los Angeles Chargers have two obvious trade candidates to sell at the deadline
Sitting at 4-2 after six games, the Los Angeles Chargers typically wouldn't be thinking about selling at the NFL trade deadline, but it's hard not to point out two obvious trade candidates for the team to sell.
We are quickly seeing a changing of the guard at the tight end position, which should make Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly expendable.
Rookie Oronde Gadsden has seen his snaps increase each and every week, and his snap count hit an all-time high in Week 6, as the fifth-round pick played 47 snaps, which was tops among the team's tight ends.
Gadsden made the most of his increased opportunity, also, as he reeled in career-highs in catches (seven) and yards (68).
Meanwhile, Dissly saw 26 snaps in his first game back from injury and Conklin was basically benched after seeing only three snaps.
With what is unfolding at tight end, the Chargers should look to move either Dissly or Conklin, the latter of whom was signed in free agency. Right now, we'd say Conklin is more likely to be moved, as he has clearly fallen out of favor in L.A.
As far as what the Chargers could get in return for Conklin, it won't be much. If Los Angeles can get a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Conklin, general manager Joe Hortiz shouldn't hesitate.
Los Angeles could also package Conklin in a trade for a running back, something the team desperately needs after the injuries Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton suffered have left the Chargers' running backs room extremely short.
Having a deep tight ends room is a good problem to have, but it makes no sense to keep all three. With Gadsden ascending, it's time for the Chargers to part with one of Conklin or Dissly.
