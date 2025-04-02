Where Chargers' offseason ranks in critical projection model
The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy this offseason. The team got a taste of postseason football and was ready to make significant moves to return this upcoming season.
The team brought back a fan favorite in pass rusher Khalil Mack and signed two massive needs in running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton.
However, with all those moves, did the Chargers make the team better or worse? According to The Athletic, the Chargers may not have added as much as people think.
Austin Mack of The Athletic created a model to measure the offseason moves made by every team. "To measure that, my model uses a handful of advanced metrics and assigns a value to every player in the NFL. Think of that value as how much a single player affects the point spread of the expected winning percentage of a single game," stated Mack.
According to Mack's model, the Chargers scored a -1.9 points from the moves made this offseason. To put it in perspective, that was the 15th best in points added this offseason.
That doesn't mean the Chargers have failed this offseason. However, it does explain how the players they added are valued by the rest of the league.
