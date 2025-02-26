Chargers' Jim Harbaugh hilariously begs Joe Hortiz to pay Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers want star pass-rusher Khalil Mack back on the team in 2025.
That much Chargers brass continue to make clear with every public appearance since they found out that Mack wouldn't be retiring.
But Chargers leaders like general manager Joe Hortiz have had to make some tough admissions about the outlook, too, such as suggesting that they might not be able to prevent Mack from testing the open market to see what’s out there.
In a funny twist, Hortiz just appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and again commented on the situation.
“Khalil knows how I feel about him and we’d love to have him back,” Hortiz said. “We’re going to work toward that.”
Sitting right next to him? Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who leaned over, grabbed Hortiz’s arm and shook him, saying the following: “Pay the man, Joe! Pay the man.”
It was hilarious but it also speaks to how the two feel about the situation, to the point they can joke about it like that in an interview they know will go viral.
The problem for the Chargers, of course, is that Mack could command upwards or over $24 million in average annual salary in free agency. Hortiz could offset that by moving on from Joey Bosa, but his recent comments on that topic don’t make that sound like a sure thing, either.
Either way, Chargers fans now have a hilarious moment to watch:
