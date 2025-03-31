Jim Harbaugh says what everyone wants to hear about a Keenan Allen Chargers return
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh certainly sounds on board with the idea of Keenan Allen returning home.
During the annual league meetings on Monday, Harbaugh got lobbed a softball about Allen returning to the Chargers via free agency and said what every fan wants to hear.
Harbaugh’s quick answer on Allen’s possible return, via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: “Anything’s possible. That would be cool.”
While Harbaugh is a master of the coachspeak thing, this idea gained some serious momentum over the weekend. Mike Williams, who is back after one season away, publicly posted that he wants Allen back.
Then Allen himself shared that same post, implying that he wants to go back to the Chargers, too.
The Chargers could end up waiting to sign Allen until after the draft due to the NFL’s compensatory draft picks formula. But he’s going to be a constant topic of discussion for Harbaugh and Chargers coaches when they get in front of reporters until something happens.
Allen spent last year with the Chicago Bears and has made it blatantly known that he wants to re-up there or come back to the Chargers, if possible. After the team’s lack of moves beyond bringing back Williams in free agency, there’s certainly room on the depth chart for the return of a franchise legend.
