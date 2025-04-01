Jim Harbaugh reveals Justin Herbert’s thoughts on Mike Williams’ return
To say Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is excited about the return of wide receiver Mike Williams would be an understatement.
Herbert already shared thoughts on Williams’ return on social media. But it never hurts for fans to see even more, right?
Speaking with reporters at NFL league meetings this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh touched on the vibe around Herbert and Williams linking back up after an offseason apart, saying that the quarterback is thrilled with the move.
"The rapport that those two have bodes well for us," Harbaugh told reporters, according to Bolt Beat’s Alex Insdorf.
No kidding, given the droves of production the two shared during their time together in Los Angeles.
Williams spent up-and-down time with two different teams last season after being part of the roster turnover under new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. Now, he returns as one of the team’s big free agency (re)additions to run in the same offense as Ladd McConkey.
Given how well the move has been received by fans and seemingly every layer of the Chargers organization so far, it’s safe to imagine a possible re-up with Keenan Allen is only a matter of time, too.
