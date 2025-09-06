Charger Report

Omarion Hampton's rookie mistake was so bad Marshawn Lynch ran over to give advice

Hampton had a former star running back in his ear after late-quarter blunder.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers have featured their first-round rookie running back plenty so far in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. At halftime, Omarion Hampton had 31 rushes on eight carries, but one play stood out in particular.

With under one minute left to go in the first half, Hampton ran out of bounds to stop the clock and give the Chiefs the ball back before halftime. Kansas City would eventually drive down into field goal range, where Harrison Butker put it through from 59 yards out.

After a clear rookie mistake, legendary running back Marshawn Lynch, who now peruses NFL sidelines as a photographer, made sure to give the Chargers' rookie some advice on what to do next time.

While it was clearly a mistake that put points on the board for the Chiefs, it's one Hampton won't make again. With a veteran like Lynch in his ear immediately after, the Chargers' rookie will never forget this moment.

