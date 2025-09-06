Omarion Hampton's rookie mistake was so bad Marshawn Lynch ran over to give advice
The Los Angeles Chargers have featured their first-round rookie running back plenty so far in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. At halftime, Omarion Hampton had 31 rushes on eight carries, but one play stood out in particular.
With under one minute left to go in the first half, Hampton ran out of bounds to stop the clock and give the Chiefs the ball back before halftime. Kansas City would eventually drive down into field goal range, where Harrison Butker put it through from 59 yards out.
After a clear rookie mistake, legendary running back Marshawn Lynch, who now peruses NFL sidelines as a photographer, made sure to give the Chargers' rookie some advice on what to do next time.
While it was clearly a mistake that put points on the board for the Chiefs, it's one Hampton won't make again. With a veteran like Lynch in his ear immediately after, the Chargers' rookie will never forget this moment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have big plans for recent trade acquisition
Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed
Chargers to stay near airport for ‘business trip’ vs. Chiefs in Brazil
Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics
Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host