Charger Report

Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host

Chris Roling

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers got the very, very end of the cliche short stick with the Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in Brazil. 

National reporters aren’t afraid to call out the NFL for it, either. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just popped up on ESPN and illustrated on a map how ridiculous it is for the Chargers to travel 12,000ish miles round-trip to start the season. 

“It’s not Miami, which would be a little easier. It’s not Atlanta. It’s the Chargers. That is completely out of line," Russo said. "And then a road game in Week 2.”

RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers season opener vs. Chiefs

Hence, the Chargers staying by the airport and treating the whole thing like a business trip. 

While the Chargers do lose a “home” game to this whole thing, the NFL attempted to ease this burden by having it take place in Week 1, giving the teams more freedom of choice when it comes to travel before the game. 

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert no longer Top 10 QB according to NFL insider

And it’s a small thing, but the Week 2 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders is, if nothing else, geographically close and on a Monday, giving the Chargers a little extra rest.

Still, that won’t stop analysts and especially fans from lambasting the whole thing for the sake of the NFL attempting to grow its brand globally. 

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

What time is the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Chargers given surprising playoff odds by analytics experts

Chargers could exploit Chiefs’ latest injury news in Week 1 matchup

Chargers-49ers trade pitch sends disgruntled $15 million playmaker to L.A. for picks

Fantasy Football experts expect big game for Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton vs. Chiefs

Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s press conference in Brazil was outrageous

Chargers unfortunately center stage in NFL’s odd YouTube, MrBeast streamers promotion

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News