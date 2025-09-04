Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host
The Los Angeles Chargers got the very, very end of the cliche short stick with the Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in Brazil.
National reporters aren’t afraid to call out the NFL for it, either. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just popped up on ESPN and illustrated on a map how ridiculous it is for the Chargers to travel 12,000ish miles round-trip to start the season.
“It’s not Miami, which would be a little easier. It’s not Atlanta. It’s the Chargers. That is completely out of line," Russo said. "And then a road game in Week 2.”
Hence, the Chargers staying by the airport and treating the whole thing like a business trip.
While the Chargers do lose a “home” game to this whole thing, the NFL attempted to ease this burden by having it take place in Week 1, giving the teams more freedom of choice when it comes to travel before the game.
And it’s a small thing, but the Week 2 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders is, if nothing else, geographically close and on a Monday, giving the Chargers a little extra rest.
Still, that won’t stop analysts and especially fans from lambasting the whole thing for the sake of the NFL attempting to grow its brand globally.
