Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics
Justin Herbert went all the way to Brazil to throw his hat in the ring to play in the Olympics in three years back in Los Angeles. Not that the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback doesn't have other business to attend to Friday night in Sao Paulo, but this news is likely raising eyebrows around the world.
Herbert and the Chargers kick off their 2025 NFL season against the nine-time AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs. But three years from now his mind might be focused another style of football: flag football. The sport, which is decidedly American, will debut as an Olympic sport at the L.A. games in 2028.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed
NFL players will be allowed to compete, and Herbert said Wednesday in Brazil that he is more than interested.
"I think it would be a great opportunity for LA," Herbert said during a press confernce to promote Friday's game in Brazil. "It's a great city and they care so much about their sports. And they're a very passionate fanbase as well. At the same time, being an Olympic athlete would be really cool. Being able to share that passion for the game, whether it's football or another Olympic sport, you know it's going to be a really cool opportunity for whoever plays in it.”
MORE: Fantasy Football experts expect big game for Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton vs. Chiefs
As for other NFL quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills' reigning MVP Josh Allen has said he would "love to compete for my country" while the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes said he might leave the Olympic to "the younger guys in the league."
Other NFL stars who have acknowledged interest in playing include receiver Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and new Packers' edger rusher Micah Parsons.
