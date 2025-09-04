Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics

In Brazil for Friday night's season-opener against the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert said it would be "really cool" to play flag football for the U.S. in 2028.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Justin Herbert went all the way to Brazil to throw his hat in the ring to play in the Olympics in three years back in Los Angeles. Not that the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback doesn't have other business to attend to Friday night in Sao Paulo, but this news is likely raising eyebrows around the world.

Herbert and the Chargers kick off their 2025 NFL season against the nine-time AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs. But three years from now his mind might be focused another style of football: flag football. The sport, which is decidedly American, will debut as an Olympic sport at the L.A. games in 2028.

NFL players will be allowed to compete, and Herbert said Wednesday in Brazil that he is more than interested.

"I think it would be a great opportunity for LA," Herbert said during a press confernce to promote Friday's game in Brazil. "It's a great city and they care so much about their sports. And they're a very passionate fanbase as well. At the same time, being an Olympic athlete would be really cool. Being able to share that passion for the game, whether it's football or another Olympic sport, you know it's going to be a really cool opportunity for whoever plays in it.”

As for other NFL quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills' reigning MVP Josh Allen has said he would "love to compete for my country" while the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes said he might leave the Olympic to "the younger guys in the league."

Other NFL stars who have acknowledged interest in playing include receiver Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and new Packers' edger rusher Micah Parsons.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with coach Jim Harbaugh / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

