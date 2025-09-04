Chargers to stay near airport for ‘business trip’ vs. Chiefs in Brazil
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going sightseeing or letting distractions seep into the Week 1 international affair against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers already touched down in Brazil this week and will keep a strict ruleset and schedule around the proceedings ahead of Friday’s game.
RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers season opener vs. Chiefs
According to Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, the Chargers will have a light walkthrough on Thursday, play Friday and then head right back home.
In fact, according to a staffer, the Chargers will spend the “business trip” near the airport and that’s about it.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert no longer Top 10 QB according to NFL insider
Harbaugh would probably have his Chargers moving like this overseas against any opponent. But the fact it’s the Chiefs shouldn’t be lost on anyone. The Chargers haven’t defeated the Chiefs in a number of years and to make matters worse, they’re losing a “home” game against an AFC West rival for this trip.
It makes sense, then, to go the all-business route to the oddly timed game before attempting to get back on track and on a normal schedule as soon as possible. Week 2, after all, is a road game on a Monday night against the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders…before a Week 3 divisional game against the Denver Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
What time is the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs?
Chargers given surprising playoff odds by analytics experts
Chargers could exploit Chiefs’ latest injury news in Week 1 matchup
Chargers-49ers trade pitch sends disgruntled $15 million playmaker to L.A. for picks
Fantasy Football experts expect big game for Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton vs. Chiefs
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s press conference in Brazil was outrageous
Chargers unfortunately center stage in NFL’s odd YouTube, MrBeast streamers promotion