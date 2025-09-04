Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed

Here's who will be officiating the Chargers' first game of the season.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers are just days away from their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. It'll be a tad different than recent years, as the Chargers will kick off the regular season on Friday night in Sao Paolo, Brazil against their division rival.

It's technically a home game for the Chargers, as the NFL is actively trying to expand the game of football to international markets. The Bolts are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Chiefs, as their last win against Kansas City game during the 2021 season.

It'll be nearly four years since the Chargers last beat the Chiefs. With the team looking to turn a new leaf and achieve sustained success, taking down the league's current "dynasty" will need to happen sooner rather than later.

On Friday night, here's the officials for the Chargers vs Chiefs game:

Carl Cheffers (18th NFL season as referee)

Cheffers and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup.

Cheffers' crew consists of: Derek Anderson, Daniel Gallagher, Quentin Givens, Nate Jones, Eugene Hall, Martin Hankins, Brian Matoren and Daniel Bouldrick.

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs this Friday at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

