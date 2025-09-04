Chargers have big plans for recent trade acquisition
The Los Angeles Chargers were relatively healthy during training camp. That was until star left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with a torn patellar tendon, ending his 2025 season before it even began. The injury came at an unfortunate time, as the Chargers recently made Slater the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
The Bolts had to adjust quickly, shifting last year's No.5 overall pick Joe Alt to Slater's spot on the left side and inserting Trey Pipkins III at right tackle. It may not stay that way for long, as the Chargers made a trade for former Houston Texans tackle Austin Deculus after the initial 53-man roster was finalized last week.
RELATED: Najee Harris’ surprise Week 1 status impacts Omarion Hampton’s outlook for Chargers
Deculus, the Texans' 2022 sixth-round pick, also spent some time with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 before returning to Houston for a second stint. He's been mainly a reserve tackle, starting just one game over 13 career appearances.
The Chargers kept eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, Deculus included. They might have to turn to him sooner rather than later if the tackle situation isn't up to par early on.
RELATED: Chargers head to Brazil as early underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 1 NFL betting odds
While it's a limited sample size, Deculus allowed no sacks, pressures or hits in 11 pass blocking snaps last season, according to PFF. The 6-foot-5, 320 pound lineman played exclusively at left tackle as well in 2024.
Deculus doesn't have much experience, but may be thrusted into an important role with the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Justin Herbert catches some national shade in NFL season preview
LeBron James just gave Ladd McConkey a huge endorsement
Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 top prop bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs