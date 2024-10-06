Emerging star is helping Chargers fans get over Joey Bosa
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking like one of the top defenses in the entire NFL. The unit is allowing just 282 yards per game and allowing just 94 yards on the ground. A defense with plenty of big names on it is also getting help from budding stars.
Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu is becoming a member of the defensive unit. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Tuipulotu is putting the league on notice with his recent play, which is something that fans should love to see with the uncertain future of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
The second-year defensive standout is flying all over the field this season. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Tuipulotu ranks in the top ten in overall defensive grade and first in run defensive grade. While Tuipulotu has yet to record a sack this season, the former USC star did end his rookie season with 4.5.
RELATED: Chargers have answer for life without Joey Bosa, future without Khalil Mack
The story of the 2024 Chargers is far from being told. However, there is plenty for fans to be excited about regarding the future. Tuipulotu could be one of the names helping head coach Jim Harbaugh bring a new era to Los Angeles.
