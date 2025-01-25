Chargers smacked with stark reality check in sobering take
The Los Angeles Chargers were definitely a pleasant surprise this season, winning 11 games and making the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first year at the helm.
However, the Chargers suffered a brutal 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, demonstrating just how far away Los Angeles truly is from genuinely contending.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon certainly feels like the Chargers have a lot of work to do, and he said as much in his brief—but sobering—take about the Bolts in a recent piece.
"There's no turning back anytime soon with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, but there remains a sub-Super Bowl ceiling until they add significant talent on both sides of the ball (and especially in support of Herbert on offense)," Gagnon wrote.
Gagnon is spot on here.
It's blatantly obvious that Los Angeles lacks elite talent on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of Ladd McConkey, Herbert doesn't really have any reliable weapons, and running back J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency. So is wide receiver Joshua Palmer.
The Chargers do have expansive cap room to make some moves, but the problem is that they will also have to dedicate a fair sum of that money toward retaining their own players.
Los Angeles may have a blockbuster trade up its sleeve, and it may also want to try its hand at landing some impact playmakers in the NFL Draft.
But one thing is for sure: it's going to be exceedingly difficult for the Chargers to make a deep playoff run as currently constructed.
