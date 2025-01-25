Chargers slammed with bad news in Khalil Mack pursuit
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a major decision to make with edge rusher Khalil Mack this offseason. Do they retain him, or do they allow the aging veteran to walk?
The Chargers will obviously face stiff competition for his services, as the 33-year-old just earned his ninth Pro Bowl appearance.
Mack seems to love it in Los Angeles, but there is absolutely a chance that he departs, especially if a better opportunity surfaces.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has identified one potential suitor that could steal Mack away from the Chargers: the Detroit Lions.
"The most dangerous team for the Chargers this offseason is none other than the Detroit Lions," Reed wrote. "Detroit has one of the best young edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and traded for Za'Darius Smith last season with one more year left on his deal."
Reed went on to note that the Lions will have $46.8 million in cap room, so they can easily fit Mack onto the books. He also isn't sure Los Angeles will be able to keep him away from Detroit.
"The Chargers' biggest hope in conversations with Mack is that he prioritizes the comfort of staying in Los Angeles and the desire to see this out with [Jim] Harbaugh," Reed wrote. "If winning a Super Bowl is by far the No. 1 priority, it is going to be hard for the Chargers to keep up with the Lions."
The Lions went 15-2 this season, but fell to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.
In spite of Detroit's early playoff exit, it is very clear that this team is going to be around for quite some time, and Mack almost certainly has a better opportunity of competing for a championship with the Lions than he does with the Chargers at the current point in time.
