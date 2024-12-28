Chargers vs. Patriots final prediction and betting odds for Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers still have a shot at the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs when they visit the New England Patriots in Week 17.
Unfortunately for the 9-6 Chargers, they will have to go without some key injured names in the cold while looking to win a second straight game. Fortunately for the Chargers, the Patriots are a rebuilding 3-12 club.
Those Patriots have lost five in a row, although stuck within three points of the Buffalo Bills last week in an always-trickly divisional game. Third-overall pick Drake Maye, at least, has shown some promise while completing 67.6 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
The Chargers have stumbled in recent weeks, too, going 2-2 since the start of December, including tht brutal 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. But last week was a rebound against Denver and overall, a “soft rebuild” year has turned into a “what if?” year as the defense picks up the slack of an offense that wants to have a run-first identity despite struggles in the trenches and a revolving door of injured names at running back.
Still, the Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey combo is potent and running back J.K. Dobbins should be back on at least a limited snap count to smooth things out. The defense will miss Denzel Perryman, but it shouldn’t be much of an issue against this particular opponent.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Patriots 10
Chargers vs. Patriots game odds
Spread: -5.5 LAC
O/U: 42.5
ML: -240 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Chargers vs. Patriots injury updates
The Chargers won't have running back Gus Edwards or linebacker Denzel Perryman.
Chargers vs. Patriots channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: NFL Network
Start time: 1 pm ET
Patriots vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
