Chargers WR posts gruesome injury update on social media
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a postseason race. Being in a postseason race means that everything that happens on and off the field is heavily scrutinized. One thing that every fan keeps an eye on during this time of year is the injury report.
The Chargers are no different than any other team around the league. Every injury list is piled with names of players who could make an impact for their franchise. However, losing a player at such a needed position like at wide receiver, is not what the Chargers need right now.
Last month, veteran wide receiver Simi Fehoko shared some absolutely gruesome photos of his elbow on his Instagram account. The former Cowboys receiver said he dislocated and tore his UCL and RCL. The bruise running up his arm is enough to even make the strongest stomachs turn.
Fehoko's injury occurred during the team's Week 9 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Chargers receiver hadn't made much of a splash this season, grabbing just six receptions for 106 yards. However, this time of year, depth is extremely important to any team's success.
