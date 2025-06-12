Former Chargers player is latest to give hot take on Justin Herbert's clutchness
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to finally get over the hump this season. Since drafting Justin Herbert in 2020, the team has made the playoffs twice, losing both times in the Wild Card round. With a revamped offense around him, can Herbert finally lead the Chargers to a deep playoff run, one they've been starved of for years?
The 'clutch gene' as most call it is something that has become prominent in sports culture. Players across all leagues are scrutinized for not showing up in big games. In order for Herbert to be rid of the criticism of losing in the playoffs, they'll need to make a statement in 2025.
Former Chargers running back Sony Michel hopped on the Up and Adams show to give his take on what Herbert needs to do in order to will the Chargers to greatness.
Michel said Herbert needs to be a more vocal leader. "Can Justin Herbert really step out of his shell? He's predominantly a quiet guy. Can he step out of his shell and bring the guys around him and their level of play up? He's a talented quarterback, he has the mindset, he has the skillset. But I think when it comes to clutch moments, a quarterback has to make the guys around him believe that anything is possible."
Michel spent the 2022 season with the Chargers in a reserve role, playing 10 games and rushing for just 106 yards. However, prior to his stint with the Bolts, Michel won two Super Bowls. His first ring came as a rookie with the New England Patriots. He then went on to win another, but with the Los Angeles Rams.
Michel has been around Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford. He is definitely speaking from experience when discussing Herbert's clutchness.
