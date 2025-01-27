Chargers player says what everyone is thinking about Chiefs and NFL officiating
At least one Los Angeles Chargers player took to social media during Sunday’s AFC title game to vent a little about the NFL officiating.
In that way, Chargers defensive back Tony Jefferson was like many fans who tuned into the game after the buzz of controversy around NFL officiating in recent weeks.
Jefferson offered up the following about the referees, specifically when commenting on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: “lol they be letting kelce do whatever. He don’t get flagged”
RELATED: Chargers accused of being losers of Pete Carroll's arrival with Raiders
Presumably, the comment had to do with Kelce’s visible jawing at an opponent—before a Buffalo Bills player was flagged for the post-play scrum.
Jefferson’s comment didn’t take long to amass well north of 10,000 likes and, even so, was mostly lost in a sea of criticism toward the officiating on Sunday night as several key calls seemed to go against the Bills.
The Chiefs ended up beating the Bills, 32-29, and advancing to the Super Bowl.
