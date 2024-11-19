Chargers players say sideline knew they would win despite Bengals' comeback
The Los Angeles Chargers won in dramatic fashion on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. A go-ahead 29-yard touchdown from J.K. Dobbins put the Chargers back in the driver's seat with just 18 seconds left in regulation. A deflection from Derwin James on a hail mary attempt from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins as time expired sealed the Chargers' seventh win of the season.
It didn't come without drama, however, as the Chargers were up 21 during the third quarter. The Bengals stormed back with three-straight touchdown drives and could've taken the lead if Evan McPherson didn't miss two field goals.
Despite the comeback attempt, the Chargers' sideline was unphased according to Dobbins.
“We were calm,” Dobbins said, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “We knew we were gonna win the game. Nobody flinched, nobody was hijacked. Everybody knew. We had a job to do and we got it done.”
For a team in their first year under a new head coach, this is a great sign for things to come in the future. The Chargers are playing complementary football right now with a clear path to the playoffs.
