Are Chargers plotting to copy Lions at critical position?

Could a dynamic running back duo be in store for the Bolts?

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers have made it clear their running back room will be different in 2025. Instead of electing to re-sign J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers signed former Pittsburgh Steeler Najee Harris. Harris isn't exactly a dynamic ballcarrier by any means, but does have four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and could provide tough yards in the Chargers' offense.

Could they replicate the success of the Detroit Lions' running back room? A few years ago, the Lions signed David Montgomery, then drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. Daniel Popper of the Athletic believes the Chargers could look to follow that same blueprint, by drafting Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.

This is a loaded running back draft class, so the Chargers could come away with a real weapon if they so please. While the position hasn't been mocked much, or at all, to them in the first round, the Chargers bringing in Henderson could be wise.


Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He'd fill the Gibbs role in this scenario, while Harris takes the Montgomery role. It would certainly give the Chargers a dynamic duo to look forward to.

